ARC Investments’ delisting gets overwhelming nod from shareholders
Almost 94% of voting shareholders approved the resolution to delist the company, while 98% voted to redomicile the group
07 May 2025 - 08:54
African Rainbow Capitals Investments (ARCI) shareholders have voted overwhelmingly to approve the company’s delisting from the JSE and A2X and the proposed re-domiciliation from Mauritius to SA.
At a general meeting of shareholders held electronically on Tuesday, almost 94% of voting shareholders approved the resolution to delist the company, while 98% approved the resolution to redomicile the group...
