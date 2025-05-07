Absa’s unrelenting leadership merry-go-round as Sello Moloko quits
The bank says chair is leaving to focus on his business interests and community commitments
07 May 2025 - 07:55
UPDATED 07 May 2025 - 19:30
Absa chair Sello Moloko, fresh from spearheading the appointment of the group’s new CEO, Kenny Fihla, is stepping down after just three years in the role — a move that does little to assure markets that the lender, prone to leadership instability, has mended its ways.
The group said Moloko, who took over as chair in April 2022, has stepped down to focus on his business interests and “community commitments”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.