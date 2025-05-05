WATCH: Moody’s trims outlook on SA banks’ net interest margins

SA banks won’t loosen their grip on capital until they see a government capable of delivering stability, policy certainty and a credible growth plan, the writer says. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Moody’s Ratings expects a further squeeze on the net interest margin (NIM) for SA banks this year, with the ratings agency expecting additional interest rate cuts by the SA Reserve Bank. Business Day TV caught up with Constantinos Kypreos, Moody’s Ratings senior vice-president, for more insight.
Moody’s expecting further squeeze on SA banks’ net interest margin
