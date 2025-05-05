Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Moody’s trims outlook on SA banks’ net interest margins

Business Day TV speaks to Constantinos Kypreos, senior vice-president at Moody’s Ratings

05 May 2025 - 18:46
SA banks won’t loosen their grip on capital until they see a government capable of delivering stability, policy certainty and a credible growth plan, the writer says. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Moody’s Ratings expects a further squeeze on the net interest margin (NIM) for SA banks this year, with the ratings agency expecting additional interest rate cuts by the SA Reserve Bank. Business Day TV caught up with Constantinos Kypreos, Moody’s Ratings senior vice-president, for more insight.

Companies
5 days ago

Capitec closes in on FirstRand as SA’s most valuable bank

Once an unsecured lender, the group now competes on an equal footing with the country’s ‘big five’
Companies
5 days ago

Old Mutual trims exposure to Africa government bonds

Company takes conservative approach to government bonds in its Africa portfolio amid rising debt crisis
Companies
6 days ago

Capitec sets sights on SMEs

As SA’s biggest bank by customers eyeballs the underserved banking market, its biggest challenge will be that it's still a cash economy
Business
1 week ago

Why connected Capitec remains the racy outlier

From its days as a monoline microlender, Capitec has grown, and grown, and grown. And it seems there’s still no stopping it
Money & Investing
3 days ago

PODCAST | Standard Bank’s take on digital banking investment

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Khomotso Molabe, group CIO for personal and private banking
Companies
1 week ago

Nedbank CEO says the bank has ‘strong’ investor backing for sale of Ecobank stake

Nedbank’s focus on fast-growing East Africa region will not be easy as fierce competition awaits
Companies
6 days ago
