PODCAST | Peach Payments and PayDunya unpack their business tie-up

Rahul Jain, co-founder of Peach Payments, left, and Aziz Yérima, co-founder of PayDunya. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peach Payments’ acquisition of francophone fintech operator PayDunya is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rahul Jain, co-founder of Peach Payments, and Aziz Yérima, co-founder of PayDunya.
The pair outline the rationale and strategy behind their recent tie-up.
In April, SA fintech operator Peach agreed to buy West African payment platform PayDunya, giving it entry into the francophone market while also adding mobile money to its services.
The acquisition is the third by Peach since closing a $30m (R547.87m) funding round, led by the Apis Growth Fund II, in 2023.
Peach, the second-largest online payment gateway in SA, was founded by Jain and Andreas Demleitner in 2012 in Cape Town. It expanded into Kenya in 2018, Mauritius in 2021 and Eswatini in 2024.
PayDunya operates in six West African francophone countries: Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo and Mali. It facilitates sending and receiving payments on websites and mobile applications, as well as the collection and disbursement of bulk payments.
Founded in 2015 by then ESMT-Dakar students Yérima, Youma Fall, Christian Palouki and Honoré Hounwanou, the company is based in Dakar.
Topics of discussion include: the rationale behind the business tie-up; Peach’s geographic expansion; PayDunya’s growth in the past decade; and opportunities for payments in Africa.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
Join the discussion:
