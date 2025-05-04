Companies / Financial Services

Berkshire investors dismiss diversity, AI proposals

Plan requiring the board to create a committee to oversee diversity and inclusion was rejected

04 May 2025 - 13:18
by Jonathan Stempel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People watch as Berkshire Hathaway chair Warren Buffett is seen on a screen speaking at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
People watch as Berkshire Hathaway chair Warren Buffett is seen on a screen speaking at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

Omaha — Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday rejected a resolution requiring the company to report on risks from its subsidiaries’ race-based initiatives, one of seven proposals tied to diversity, AI and other issues that were voted down.

Shareholders also voted against a resolution that Berkshire report on how its business practices affect employees based on race, colour, religion, sex, national origin and political views.

Also voted down were proposals requiring Berkshire’s board of directors to create a committee to oversee diversity and inclusion, having independent directors oversee AI-related risks, and requiring a report on “voluntary” environmental activities that exceed federal and state requirements.

Buffett, who controls about 30% of Berkshire’s voting power, and the other Berkshire directors opposed all seven proposals, finding them unnecessary and in some instances inconsistent with the company’s decentralised culture.

The board also said Berkshire’s operating companies set their own policies concerning race and other employment factors, and that Berkshire’s overall approach was “simple — follow the law and do the right thing.”

Businesses across corporate America have curbed public support or initiatives for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, as conservatives including US President Donald Trump push to curb DEI in the private sector and society, as well as in the federal government.

Berkshire has discussed generally in its annual reports the hiring practices of its operating businesses. In its latest report in February, it removed a reference to “diversity and inclusion in the workforce” as a hiring goal.

At Saturday’s meeting, Berkshire shareholders also re-elected all directors who were eligible, including Buffett and Abel. Reuters

ALSO READ:

Berkshire outguns markets in a rocky year for stocks

Shareholders will want assurances from Warren Buffett — at the helm for 60 years — they remain in good hands amid tariff turmoil
Companies
3 days ago

How investing is like guessing who judges will pick in a beauty contest

An exploration of Coronation, Allan Gray and Ninety One shines a light on the glory days of money management in SA
Life
3 weeks ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investment styles evolve after an era of growth or value options

GARY was perhaps the most appropriate one at the Investment Forum, held at the home of the Gary Player Country Club
Opinion
1 month ago

Warren Buffett’s latest moves: leadership shifts and bold investments

Buffett outlines Greg Abel’s succession, growing investments in Japan, and record tax contributions
Money & Investing
1 month ago

SIMON BROWN: Build a Buffett buffer

Everyone makes investing mistakes. What matters is what you do afterwards
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Buffett sounds warning to Washington as Berkshire reports record profit, cash

Buffett’s admonition came as many investors worry US legislators won’t rein in soaring fiscal deficits
Companies
2 months ago

Berkshire Hathaway removes diversity and inclusion from annual report

The company joined dozens of major US companies in curbing public support or initiatives for diversity, equity and inclusion
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
De Beers the elephant in the room as Anglo lets ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Malaysian carmaker Proton rethinking SA market
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Visa takes swing at mobile payments market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Libstar flags uncertainty in operating environment
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Chinese state-owned PGM miner put on notice by JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Berkshire outguns markets in a rocky year for stocks

Companies

Is diversification overrated?

Money & Investing

How investing is like guessing who judges will pick in a beauty contest

Life / Books

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investment styles evolve after an era of growth or value ...

Opinion / Columnists

Warren Buffett’s latest moves: leadership shifts and bold investments

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.