Bad timing: Aspen burns Coronation
Pharmaceutical company warns manufacturing business is facing a ‘material contractual dispute’
01 May 2025 - 15:30
Asset manager Coronation has taken a hit after its investment in pharmaceutical major Aspen, which is bracing itself for losses after a dispute with a contractor — a wrangle that has shed a third of its value in the past two weeks.
Cape Town-based Coronation last week revealed it had upped its stake in Aspen a few months after the share price crash — with uncertainty now surrounding its manufacturing business...
