Moody’s expecting further squeeze on SA banks’ net interest margin
SA’s largest banks to face further pressure on net interest margins in 2025 due to the gradual decline in interest rates
30 April 2025 - 05:00
UPDATED 30 April 2025 - 10:51
Moody’s expects a further squeeze on the net interest margin (NIM) for SA banks this year, with the ratings agency anticipating additional interest rate cuts by the SA Reserve Bank.
NIM, which compares the interest income earned by a bank to the interest paid to customers, is a key profitability metric for banks across the world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.