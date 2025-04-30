Capitec closes in on FirstRand as SA’s most valuable bank
Once an unsecured lender, the group now competes on an equal footing with the country’s ‘big five’
30 April 2025 - 05:00
Capitec is within a whisker of being crowned SA’s most valuable bank — a possibility that would have been unthinkable when it was established in the early 2000s.
The Stellenbosch-based lender’s market capitalisation was within R1bn of FirstRand’s at the close of JSE trading on Friday as it continues to power ahead in the tightly contested sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.