Capitec beefs up tech strategy with new recruits
SA’s largest bank by customer numbers says 91% of posts filled by black candidates
30 April 2025 - 05:00
Capitec, SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, is ramping up its data-driven strategy by filling nearly 25% of new positions with technology and data skills.
The Stellenbosch-based company in the 2025 financial year hired nearly 1,600 new employees, taking its workforce to more than 16,000...
