Old Mutual trims exposure to Africa government bonds
Company takes conservative approach in its Africa portfolio amid rising debt crisis
29 April 2025 - 05:00
Financial services group Old Mutual is reducing its exposure to government bonds in its Africa portfolio as many sovereigns on the continent come under mounting fiscal pressure.
The company, which operates in 12 countries on the continent including Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana, said in its annual report it was taking a conservative approach to government bonds in its Africa portfolio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.