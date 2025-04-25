JSE and Nasdaq aim to boost liquidity between US and SA
Local bourse and Nasdaq mull the possibility of deepening their longstanding relationship
25 April 2025 - 05:00
The JSE and Nasdaq are investigating the possibility of deepening their long-standing relationship in a modernisation push that the exchanges hope will boost liquidity between the US and SA — with the option of collaborating on listings on the cards.
The pair on Thursday deepened their ties, rolling out “next generation” marketplace technology solutions...
