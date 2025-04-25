Absa falls foul of Financial Intelligence Centre rules
The bank has been fined R10m, in part for not doing due diligence on politically exposed individuals
25 April 2025 - 19:11
The Prudential Authority (PA) has clamped down on Absa after the lender failed among others to do due diligence of some of its politically exposed clients linked with state-owned enterprises.
The regulator fined the bank R10m for falling foul of the provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.