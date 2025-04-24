Clientele amends funding structure for Emerald Life deal
Shareholders will be asked to approve the changes
24 April 2025 - 11:19
The funding structure of insurance group Clientèle’s acquisition of licensed life micro-insurer Emerald Life has been amended, Clientèle said on Thursday.
The transaction, which was announced in November, initially was to have been settled through the issuing of preference shares to Investec Bank...
