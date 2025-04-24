Capitec models possible hit of Agoa and US aid freeze to clients
The lender has factored in credit losses it might suffer due to the breakdown in relations between Washington and Pretoria
24 April 2025 - 05:00
Capitec, SA’s largest retail bank by client numbers, is not leaving anything to chance, having developed models on how the country’s exclusion from the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) and withdrawal of US aid might affect its loan book.
With more than 24-million customers, the lender has in its planning factored in possible credit losses it might suffer due to the breakdown of relations between Washington and Pretoria, as corporate SA gets anxious about how the frosty diplomatic situation will end...
