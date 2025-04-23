Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/JACO MARAIS
Capitec has posted a 30% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) as the bank’s customer base grew to 24.1-million active clients. Business Day TV discussed the lender’s performance with CEO Gerrie Fourie.
WATCH: Capitec’s earnings rise as customer base expands
Business Day TV talks to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie
