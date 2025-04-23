Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Capitec’s earnings rise as customer base expands

Business Day TV talks to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie

23 April 2025 - 15:08
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/JACO MARAIS
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NETWERK24/JACO MARAIS

Capitec has posted a 30% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) as the bank’s customer base grew to 24.1-million active clients. Business Day TV discussed the lender’s performance with CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Capitec CEO’s pay tops R100m as profit and share price surge

The bank says only its interns and graduates earn less than R180,000 a year
Companies
10 hours ago

Buoyant Capitec targets new loan products and business banking

SA’s biggest lender by customers reports record annual profit and adds about 2-million clients
Companies
12 hours ago

Capitec SME banking foray rattles rivals

Nedbank says SME lending has emerged as next battleground among country’s lenders
Companies
1 day ago

Banking wars heat up, with slashed fees and free services on offer

Banks are slashing their fees and offering extra services for free as the battle for customers intensifies between traditional banks and new, mainly ...
Business
1 week ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.