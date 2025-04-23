Capitec’s shares jump as earnings climb
SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers added about 2-million new clients during the 2024 financial year
23 April 2025 - 08:33
UPDATED 23 April 2025 - 10:09
Shares in Capitec, SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers, were up almost 8% in early trade on Wednesday, after the group reported it grew annual earnings by almost a third and added about 2-million new clients during the 2024 financial year.
At 10am the share price was 7.7% higher at R3,344.08...
