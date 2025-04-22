Capitec SME banking foray rattles rivals
22 April 2025 - 05:00
With SA’s largest banks vying for market share gains in the business banking sector, Nedbank has flagged Capitec’s foray into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) lending as presenting the toughest competition among its rivals.
Nedbank said in its annual report on Thursday that competition in the SA banking sector continues to intensify given the presence of strong incumbents and the growing threat posed by new entrants. It said SME lending has emerged as the next battleground among the country’s lenders...
