Nedbank opts for ‘competitive’ retirement age
Group CEO in line for multimillion-rand payday for money he forfeited by leaving Absa to join Nedbank
21 April 2025 - 16:35
Nedbank has increased its retirement age to 63 in a strategic move to keep its talented people longer as the financial services industry engages in a war for talent as local skills dry up due to retirement and emigration.
The lender, in its annual report published on Friday, said its board has resolved to increase the normal retirement age from 60 to a “competitive” 63 years from August — joining rivals Absa, which also has a retirement age of 63...
