Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Diving into PSG Financial Service’s annual results

Business Day TV spoke to PSG CFO Mike Smith

16 April 2025 - 15:09
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

More favourable equity market conditions have given PSG Financial Services a boost with full-year total assets under management up 16%. For a closer look at the numbers, Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CFO, Mike Smith.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Spar ready to implement VAT hike on May 1
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Kumba scouting the rest of Africa to find new ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Kumba floats blueprint for privately run ore ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Once-promising Libstar faces ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.