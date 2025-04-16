Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Multiple crises this sphere of government faces have been well documented
The budget tabled in mid-March contained no provisions for the potential gap in university research funding left by Trump’s moves
Party leader sends list of revenue proposals to finance minister
Clicks’ private label range includes brands such as Payless, Safeway, Made4Baby, SunProtect and Xtreme
Annual rate slows to 3.9% in February from 7% in January while monthly sales slipped 1.3%
Analysts warn the situation is likely to remain volatile as uncertainty persists
US president says university should apologise after it rejected demands to overhaul academic programmes or lose federal grants
The Four-Day Series final had almost Test match intensity, says Lions captain
It is tempting to do little other than amble around the fishing settlement, enjoying the benches, cliffs and beaches
More favourable equity market conditions have given PSG Financial Services a boost with full-year total assets under management up 16%. For a closer look at the numbers, Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CFO, Mike Smith.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Diving into PSG Financial Service’s annual results
Business Day TV spoke to PSG CFO Mike Smith
More favourable equity market conditions have given PSG Financial Services a boost with full-year total assets under management up 16%. For a closer look at the numbers, Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s CFO, Mike Smith.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.