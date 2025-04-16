PSG boss urges end to ‘political football’
CEO comments on budget impasse after financial services group reports 24.7% increase in earnings for year to end-February
16 April 2025 - 16:01
The CEO of financial services group PSG, Francois Gouws, says the fracas over the budget has morphed into a “political football” and urged parties to prioritise pro-growth initiatives.
“We feel the budget is being used as a political football. We hoped that the minister of finance would have got more support in balancing the budget,” Gouws said after the publication of the group’s annual results...
