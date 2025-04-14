SA banks holding their own against offshore lenders, says BDO
Standard Bank’s Luvuyo Masinda expects R700bn in public-private investment over the next three years
14 April 2025 - 05:00
SA’s major banks have strong corporate and investment banking (CIB) franchises, with most international players struggling for scale in the competitive and profitable segment, according to professional services firm BDO.
According to data from the SA Reserve Bank, the largest international banks in SA by total assets and in order from largest to smallest are JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citibank, HSBC, Bank of China, Standard Chartered and China Construction Bank...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.