PODCAST | TymeBank’s Cheslyn Jacobs slams fee-heavy banking model
Business Day Spotlight speaks to TymeBank chief commercial officer
11 April 2025 - 05:00
TymeBank chief commercial officer Cheslyn Jacobs has called out SA lenders for what he sees as an unsustainable reliance on banking fees, positioning the Patrice Motsepe-backed app-only bank as a go-to disrupter.
Speaking on the Business Day Spotlight podcast, Jacobs contrasts SA’s fee-heavy banking model — where about 50% of income stems from charges — with banking in markets such as the UK and Germany, where the norm is for banks to earn just 10% of income from fees and the rest from interest...
