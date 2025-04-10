Ninety One retains top fund manager spot as Allan Gray and Coronation lose ground
Sanlam Investments jumps into third place based on assets under management
10 April 2025 - 05:00
Ninety One has retained its position as SA’s largest asset manager as peer Allan Gray slipped down the pecking order, while multimanagers are making a strong showing and closing the gap, albeit slowly, on single mangers.
That’s according to data collated by Alexforbes in its Manager Watch Survey of Retirement Fund Investment Managers. The data shows that Ninety One grew assets under management by 4% in 2024, while Stanlib, the country’s second-largest money manager, registered a robust 10% growth in assets...
