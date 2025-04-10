Motsepe’s ARCI move from Mauritius could attract R700m tax bill
ARCI will have to pay capital gains tax on disposal of its interests in the portfolio companies held through the ARC Fund, company says
10 April 2025 - 05:00
Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARCI) is likely to fork out R700m in capital gains tax after its decision to move its headquarters from Mauritius to SA as part of its delisting process.
“ARCI will be required to pay capital gains tax on disposal of its interests in the portfolio companies held through the ARC Fund. As such, ARCI will be required to raise a deferred tax liability in respect of its entire direct holding of portfolio companies held through the ARC Fund at date of redomicile,” the company said in a circular to shareholders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.