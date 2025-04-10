FirstRand plans to grow corporate banking footprint
Former HSBC CEO Muneer Ismail appointed to help scale up the group’s presence in the market
10 April 2025 - 18:28
FirstRand seeks to scale up its presence in the corporate banking market with a more integrated offering to large clients across its Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and First National Bank brands, and has hired former HSBC and Deutsche Bank CEO Muneer Ismail to lead the process.
The group is also looking to bulk up RMB’s corporate banking operations through a proposed deal with UK-based HSBC, announced in September, that is the first of its kind in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.