Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Purple Group’s bumper results with CEO Charles Savage

Business Day TV spoke with Charles Savage, CEO of Purple Group

09 April 2025 - 18:44
Charles Savage. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Purple Group says it has posted its strongest first-half performance to date as interim revenue rose close to 26% and headline earnings per share surged 204%. Business Day TV unpacked the results with the firm’s CEO, Charles Savage.

Purple Group expects earnings to treble thanks to EasyEquities success

Easy Group portfolio has been the primary driver of the company’s strong performance
Companies
5 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Love it or hate it, Discovery remains extremely innovative

Foreigners appreciate Discovery Holdings as a rare example of an inventive insurer in emerging markets
Opinion
1 month ago

PODCAST | China’s Webull takes on EasyEquities, banks with SA launch

Electronic trading platform with deep-pocketed backers set to shake up retail stock investing
Companies
1 month ago
