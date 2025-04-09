Business Day TV speaks to Debra Slabber from Morningstar
Business Day TV spoke with Charles Savage, CEO of Purple Group
Purple Group says it has posted its strongest first-half performance to date as interim revenue rose close to 26% and headline earnings per share surged 204%. Business Day TV unpacked the results with the firm’s CEO, Charles Savage.
WATCH: Unpacking Purple Group’s bumper results with CEO Charles Savage
