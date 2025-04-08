Companies / Financial Services

Ripple to buy prime broker Hidden Road

08 April 2025 - 16:47
by Pritam Biswas
A representation of cryptocurrency Ripple. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
Bengaluru — Cryptocurrency firm Ripple said on Tuesday it would buy multi-asset prime broker Hidden Road for $1.25bn, making it one of the largest acquisitions by the crypto company.

This is the second billion-dollar-plus deal involving a crypto company this year, as digital assets such as bitcoin gain more prominence under US President Donald Trump, who has promised to be the “crypto president”.

“The US market is effectively open for the first time due to the regulatory overhang of the former SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] coming to an end, and the market is maturing to address the needs of traditional finance,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said.

Prime brokers help in the day-to-day operations of clearing, securities lending and leveraged trade execution, among other services.

Large hedge funds and institutional investors usually avail these services.

Hidden Road clears $3-trillion annually across markets with more than 300 institutional clients. The deal will allow Hidden Road to expand exponentially using Ripple’s balance sheet and become the largest nonbank prime broker globally, the crypto company said.

Ripple will also become the only crypto company to own and operate a global multi-asset prime broker due to the deal, which is expected to close in the coming months, it said.

The acquisition also enhances Ripple USD’s (RLUSD) utility as Hidden Road uses the stablecoin as collateral across its prime brokerage products.

Ripple launched RLUSD, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, in 2024, as it sought to disrupt the market dominated by tether and USD coin. 

Reuters

Bitcoin’s slide to 2025 low weighs on US crypto stocks

Fall could shake investors’ faith in bitcoin’s role as a safe-haven during times of turbulence
Markets
21 hours ago

Hut 8 and Eric Trump establish bitcoin mining company

Launch of American Bitcoin illustrates the growing involvement of the Trump family in the crypto landscape
Markets
1 week ago

MARIUS REITZ: Tax reporting is the next step in crypto progress

Luno urges regulators to work with it and other role players to help ensure digital assets are regulated in line with global best practice
Opinion
6 days ago

HEATH MUCHENA: Trump, bitcoin and the billionaire coup that could redefine global finance

While the cryptocurrency is in the headlines, decentralised finance is arguably the more revolutionary shift
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The case for stablecoin use in cross-border payments

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Deus X Pay (DXP)
Companies
1 month ago

Circle CEO expects looming US executive orders to boost crypto

Jeremy Allaire says new regulations could allow banks to offer crypto investments and hold it in portfolios
Companies
2 months ago
