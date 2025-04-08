Muneer Ismail to join FirstRand from HSBC SA
Ismail will take up the newly created position as group executive: corporate and enterprise banking on July 1
08 April 2025 - 08:03
Muneer Ismail will join FirstRand from HSBC, where he was the CEO of HSBC’s SA operations.
Subject to regulatory approval, Ismail would take up the position as group executive: corporate and enterprise banking on July 1, FirstRand said in a statement...
