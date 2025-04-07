Companies / Financial Services

SoftBank eyes $4bn in bond issuance

Proceeds to go towards redeeming existing bonds and paying down debt

07 April 2025 - 18:18
by Anton Bridge
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son arrives for an event in Tokyo, Japan, on February 3 2025. Picture: TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/GETTY IMAGES
Tokyo — Japanese technology investment group SoftBank plans to raise ¥600bn ($4.1bn) by issuing bonds to retail investors, it said in a filing on Monday.

The proceeds of SoftBank’s largest bond issuance will be used to redeem existing bonds and to cover a portion of the outstanding payment on the acquisition of shares of chip designer Arm from its Vision Fund investment vehicle in August 2023, a SoftBank spokesperson said.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is known to take on debt to fund investments. Last week SoftBank led a $40bn funding round in ChatGPT operator OpenAI, of which SoftBank would contribute $30bn.

The bonds are set to mature in May 2030 and will yield 3%- 3.6%, with the exact rate to be set on April 18.

The group has about ¥7-trillion ($47.83bn) in outstanding bonds, London Stock Exchange data shows. It aims to keep the total value of its loans at a ratio of under 25% of the group’s total assets. At the end of December 2024, this ratio stood at 12.9%.

