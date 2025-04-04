PwC suffers new setback in its bid to fend off Choppies’ R650m lawsuit
Botswana high court dismisses bid by PwC and audit partner Rudi Binedell to have an interlocutory order set aside
04 April 2025 - 05:00
The two largest shareholders in JSE-listed supermarket chain Choppies are persisting in their R650m lawsuit against professional services firm PwC.
The matter concerns a plunge in the group’s value that followed the delay of the retailer’s 2018 results that caused it to be suspended from the local bourse and sent its shares into free fall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.