Purple Group expects earnings growth amid EasyEquities success
Easy Group portfolio has been the primary driver behind the company’s strong performance
04 April 2025 - 12:49
Purple Group, the owner of the EasyEquities investment platform, says it expects an increase in earnings for the six months to end-February.
The group forecast basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 2.29c-2.44c, representing an increase of 194%-213% from the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.