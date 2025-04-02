Companies / Financial Services

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Flow48 pushes for expansion in SME lending sector

02 April 2025 - 13:43
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Altesh Baijoo. MD of Flow48 South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Altesh Baijoo. MD of Flow48 South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

The growth of alternative lending for SA’s small to medium enterprises (SMEs) is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Altesh Baijoo, MD of Flow48 SA, an alternative lending company specialising in working capital, founded in 2022 by Idriss Al Rifai.

In February, the company closed a $69m Series A funding round to scale operations in the UAE, SA and Saudi Arabia. Of this, Flow48 has committed $10m specifically to scale its operations in SA. 

Baijoo says it is aiming to deploy between R15m and R20m per month to SMEs through to the first quarter of 2026. 

The company is looking to fund businesses across sectors, targeting SMEs with annual revenues above R5m and the capacity to service debt.

Despite a surge in alternative and digital financing options in SA, Baijoo says traditional banks will continue to play a crucial role in SA’s SME financing ecosystem throughout 2025. Rather than being displaced by new entrants, established financial institutions will adapt their approaches to remain competitive and relevant in this changing landscape.

Through the session, Baijoo outlines Flow48’s business model; recent fundraising activities; funds committed to SA; trends in funding SA’s SMEs; and developments in alternative lending.

Join the discussion: 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | How relevant are IT certifications in an AI dominated world?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cisco’s team
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Why Black Friday is crucial for retail sales success

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Rory Bosman, chief sales and marketing officer at Ecentric
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST: Micros SA’s plan to dominate hospitality software market

Micros SA MD Reginald Sibeko joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla takes R14m hit after abrupt exit from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa’s ‘deep reflection’ after CEO’s messy exit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa discloses increase in minimum pay of nearly ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Standard Bank closes in on most valuable African ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Renergen lifts LNG production amid helium ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Absa’s ‘deep reflection’ after CEO’s messy exit

Companies / Financial Services

Absa discloses increase in minimum pay of nearly R21,000pm

Companies / Financial Services

PSG Financial Services expects full-year earnings up about 26%

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank adopts ‘fast follower’ approach to AI

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank closes in on most valuable African bank spot

Companies / Financial Services

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Banks keep powder dry amid GNU budget gamble

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.