FNB Private lauded as Africa’s Best Private Bank

Eric Enslin, CEO of Private Banking and Advisory at FNB, says: “Our approach is built around a deep understanding of our clients’ full financial ecosystems. We consider family structures, career ambitions, and long-term aspirations in our advice-led process. For us, it’s essential that through every financial decision, we help our clients contribute positively to their family’s future. Private banking should not be about wealth for wealth’s sake or achieving financial status. It is about empowering people to achieve what truly matters to them.”

Central to this approach is a commitment to building lasting relationships. Every dimension of each client’s financial life is considered to deliver bespoke solutions, from wealth management and estate planning to structured lending, succession planning and global investments. This broad perspective enables FNB Private to offer solutions that meet immediate needs and secure generational wealth and long-term financial wellbeing.

Enslin says FNB Private’s success is driven by its understanding of the shift taking place in client expectations. Rather than prioritising exclusivity, clients seek meaningful financial guidance seamlessly integrated into their lives.

“In today’s complex world, people need much more than luxury services and preferential treatment,” says Enslin. “They deserve a banking partner that truly understands their broader life context — including their families, legacies and global financial aspirations. FNB Private ensures that’s what they get, through a personalised and integrated financial and lifestyle-enhancing private banking partnership.”

