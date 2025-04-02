FNB Private lauded as Africa’s Best Private Bank
The bank took top honours in five categories at the prestigious 2025 Euromoney Private Banking Awards
FNB Private has been named Africa’s Best Private Bank in the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as a leader in private banking and wealth management.
Further cementing the bank’s leadership position, it took top honours in four other award categories, including:
- Africa’s Best for Ultra High Net Worth;
- Africa’s Best for Succession Planning;
- Botswana’s Best International Private Bank; and
- Namibia’s Best International Private Bank.
The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are among the most prestigious in the international financial services industry. With a rigorous judging process involving comprehensive entrant submissions and panel interviews conducted by experienced global experts, these awards serve as a benchmark for excellence.
Winning multiple categories at the 2025 Euromoney Private Banking Awards affirms FNB Private’s role as a transformative force in African private bankingSizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private
According to Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private, “Winning multiple categories affirms FNB Private’s role as a transformative force in African private banking. These prestigious accolades confirm the success of FNB Private’s Integrated Advice approach, an innovative model that moves beyond traditional product-driven private banking to deliver holistic financial services aligned with our clients’ broader life goals and aspirations.”
This resonance is evident from the bank’s steady growth. For the half year ending December 31 2024, FNB Private has seen its active base increase by 9% to 1.63-million clients, Assets under Management grew by 15% to R101bn, advances increased by 6.9% to R299bn and deposits grew by 9.6% to R331bn. These figures reflect the trust that existing and new clients have in the bank’s ability to deliver tangible value.
Nxedlana says the Euromoney Private Banking Awards validate the bank’s commitment to reshaping the private banking experience to integrate deeply into clients’ lives. He says the FNB Private model recognises that private banking is no longer just about managing wealth; it is about delivering financial solutions that enhance every aspect of a client’s life.
Private banking should not be about wealth for wealth’s sake or achieving financial status. It is about empowering people to achieve what truly matters to themEric Enslin, CEO of Private Banking and Advisory at FNB
Eric Enslin, CEO of Private Banking and Advisory at FNB, says: “Our approach is built around a deep understanding of our clients’ full financial ecosystems. We consider family structures, career ambitions, and long-term aspirations in our advice-led process. For us, it’s essential that through every financial decision, we help our clients contribute positively to their family’s future. Private banking should not be about wealth for wealth’s sake or achieving financial status. It is about empowering people to achieve what truly matters to them.”
Central to this approach is a commitment to building lasting relationships. Every dimension of each client’s financial life is considered to deliver bespoke solutions, from wealth management and estate planning to structured lending, succession planning and global investments. This broad perspective enables FNB Private to offer solutions that meet immediate needs and secure generational wealth and long-term financial wellbeing.
Enslin says FNB Private’s success is driven by its understanding of the shift taking place in client expectations. Rather than prioritising exclusivity, clients seek meaningful financial guidance seamlessly integrated into their lives.
“In today’s complex world, people need much more than luxury services and preferential treatment,” says Enslin. “They deserve a banking partner that truly understands their broader life context — including their families, legacies and global financial aspirations. FNB Private ensures that’s what they get, through a personalised and integrated financial and lifestyle-enhancing private banking partnership.”
This article was sponsored by FNB.