Absa discloses increase in minimum pay of nearly R21,000pm
Banker ‘monitoring remuneration to ensure it’s fair and responsible in terms of race, gender and role’
02 April 2025 - 05:00
Absa has increased its minimum pay to R20,833 a month, becoming the latest lender to reveal what it pays to its lowly paid staffers.
The lender in its 2024 annual published on Tuesday said it was now paying a minimum wage of R250,000 a year, saying it continued to focus on ensuring that minimum remuneration levels in all of its markets are appropriate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.