Standard Bank closes in on most valuable African bank spot
Africa’s largest lender’s assets have surged R600bn in three years
01 April 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank has grown its assets by an average R200bn a year over the last three years, cementing its place as Africa’s largest lender by assets and closing in on FirstRand as the most valuable bank on the continent.
The Sim Tshabalala led bank reported assets of R3.3-trillion at the end of December, up R600bn from R2.7-trillion in 2021. ..
