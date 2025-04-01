Standard Bank adopts ‘fast follower’ approach to AI
Banks worldwide are adopting generative AI, which promises earnings growth, improved decision-making and better risk management
01 April 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank is happy to be a “fast follower “on artificial intelligence (AI), the group’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, has told shareholders.
In her letter to shareholders published in the group’s annual report published on Friday ahead of the AGM set for June, Nyembezi said the board was seized with how AI was affecting the industry and how the company was responding to it. ..
