Standard Bank to continue investing in oil and gas
Bank’s CEO open to climate policy talk but Africa cannot cease reliance on fossil fuels in the rush to transition
31 March 2025 - 05:00
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says it is unreasonable to expect African countries to cease reliance on fossil fuels in the rush to transition, and the lender will continue to invest in oil and gas projects.
Tshabalala said the bank believes the just energy transition must recognise the right of African nations to develop their natural resources and economies to improve their people’s lives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.