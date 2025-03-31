Sanlam concerned about geopolitics and Agoa
Management is monitoring the global political environment to see how best to adjust strategies if required
01 April 2025 - 05:00
Insurance and financial services giant Sanlam is banking on its diversified geographical footprint to withstand the uncertainty and risk presented by the worsening geopolitical environment, with the world becoming more fragmented.
The company said in its 2024 annual report that the new Trump administration has introduced several policy changes that will impact relations between the US and the world and reshape the global political landscape...
