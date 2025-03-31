PSG Financial Services expects full-year earnings up about 26%
The group gave no reasons for the expected increase
31 March 2025 - 13:54
Investment and insurance holding company PSG Financial Services expects its earnings to rise as much as 26% for the full year to end-February, it said on Monday.
The group, which is valued at about R22.7bn on the JSE, expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise 23%-26% to 99.9c-102.3c from the previous year...
