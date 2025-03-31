Kenny Fihla takes R14m hit after abrupt exit from Standard Bank
Fihla was largely seen as a possible successor to Sim Tshabalala
31 March 2025 - 05:00
Erstwhile Standard Bank deputy CEO Kenny Fihla will forfeit about R14.3m in long-term incentives after his resignation to join rival Absa.
Fihla surprised the market in March when he ditched Standard Bank to take up the post of head of Absa, just months after the role of deputy CEO was reinstated for him and control of the 19-country Standard Bank SA and rest of Africa portfolio was consolidated in his office...
