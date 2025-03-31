Companies / Financial Services

Goldman raises odds of US recession to 35%, forecasts three rate cuts​

Brokerage also lowers the world’s largest economy’s GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 1.5% from 2%

31 March 2025 - 14:11
by Joel Jose and Siddarth S
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man sits in a corner space at the global headquarters of Goldman Sachs investment banking firm at 200 West Street in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
A man sits in a corner space at the global headquarters of Goldman Sachs investment banking firm at 200 West Street in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Bengaluru — Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a US recession to 35% from 20% and said it expected more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs roil the global economy and upend financial markets.

The brokerage also lowered the world’s largest economy’s GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 1.5% from 2% and projected three interest rate cuts each from the US Fed and the European Central Bank from its previous expectation of two each. Trump said on Sunday his reciprocal tariffs, to be announced this week, would include all countries and not a more limited number, rattling financial markets globally over fears of an economic slowdown. In a separate note, Goldman also cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 index for a second time this month to 5,700 from 6,200, the lowest among Wall Street brokerages, followed by Barclays’s target at 5,900.

Goldman expects the average US tariff rate to rise 15 percentage points in 2025, five percentage points more than its prior baseline forecast and predicts Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs that average 15% across all US trading partners on April 2.

“Almost the entire [tariff rate] revision reflects a more aggressive assumption for ‘reciprocal’ tariffs,” Goldman wrote in a note on Sunday.

The brokerage estimates the Fed to consecutively cut interest rates in July, September and November, compared with its previous forecast of two cuts in June and December.

Europe is expected to fare worse than the US, Goldman warned, as it projected the region’s economy could enter into a “technical” recession this year.

The brokerage forecasts “little” growth for the rest of 2025, with nonannualised growth of 0.1%, 0% and 0.2% in the second, third and fourth quarter, respectively.

The brokerage expects Trump to implement a reciprocal tariff on the EU amounting to 15 percentage points, raising the total effective tariff rate by 20 percentage points.

“We estimate that our new tariff assumptions will lower euro area real GDP by an additional 0.25% compared with our previous baseline, for a total hit to the level of GDP of 0.7% compared with a no-tariff counterfactual by end-2026,” Goldman said in a separate note on Sunday.

However, in a more “downside” scenario of tariffs, Goldman sees a total hit of 1.2% to the economy which could push the euro area into a technical recession in 2025, compared with a no-tariff scenario. The brokerage said it now expected the ECB to deliver an additional cut in July, with its previous forecast of a rate cut each in April and June.

Reuters

Biggest Chinese state banks to raise $72bn in capital boost

China’s finance ministry, a big shareholder of the four banks, will be involved in all four capital raises
Companies
18 hours ago

Bank of America mortgage applications soar 80% in first quarter

US lender sees increased home buying due to more inventory, lower bond yields
Companies
4 days ago

StanChart loses bid to halve value of investors’ lawsuit

Standard Chartered being sued about £1.5bn over allegations the lender broke wider US sanctions against Iran
Companies
6 days ago

Deutsche Bank to cut thousands more jobs

CEO Christian Sewing says the move includes closing many more branches in 2025 to meet financial targets
Companies
1 week ago

Hedge funds regain appetite for US stocks after huge sell-out

Major US indexes in comeback on Friday an early indication of optimism about the country
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla takes R14m hit after abrupt exit from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Elon Musk sells X to his AI company xAI for $33bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Financial bleeding continues as MultiChoice sheds ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank to continue investing in oil and gas
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gold boom raises the risk of boosting the illegal ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Hedge funds regain appetite for US stocks after huge sell-out

Companies / Financial Services

Barclays lifts performance targets as pretax profit rises

Companies / Financial Services

Goldman Sachs ends diversity pledge for IPOs

Companies / Financial Services

Chinese traders pile into AI shares

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.