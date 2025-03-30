Biggest Chinese state banks to raise $72bn in capital boost

A man walks past the Bank of China booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, September 2 2023. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Beijing — Four of China’s largest state-owned banks said on Sunday they planned to raise a combined 520-billion yuan ($71.60bn) in private placements from investors, including the finance ministry, after Beijing pledged to help them support the economy.
The fundraising, which aims to boost the banks’ core tier-1 capital, comes after Chinese policymakers vowed earlier this month to recapitalise major state banks to the tune of 500-billion yuan to boost their ability to bolster the real economy.
Bank of China said it aimed to raise up to 165-billion yuan and China Construction Bank plans private placements of up to 105-billion yuan, filings released by the banks on Sunday said.
Bank of Communications said it would sell shares of as much as 120-billion yuan, and Postal Savings Bank of China will raise up to 130-billion yuan.
China’s finance ministry, a major shareholder of the four banks, will be involved in all four capital raises, the filings show. The ministry is set to become the controlling shareholder for Bank of Communications after the share issue, the bank said in its filing.
China’s major banks have reported flat annual profits and lower margins as a slowing economy and a struggling property sector have weighed on their earnings.
Analysts have urged Chinese officials to quickly capitalise the country’s big banks to help them boost lending to revive faltering growth and manage asset quality strains.
Chinese banks’ profitability, which has already been under pressure due to the economic slowdown and a prolonged property market crisis, is expected to be further squeezed by potential cuts to key interest rates this year.
China has set its economic growth target for this year at about 5%, unchanged from last year, as the government pledged more fiscal resources to fend off deflationary pressures and offset the impact from US tariffs.
Biggest Chinese state banks to raise $72bn in capital boost
Chinese policymakers pledged earlier in March to recapitalise major state banks
Reuters
