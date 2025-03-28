Capitec names Graham Lee CEO as Gerrie Fourie announces retirement
Fourie, a founding member and current CEO of Capitec, will retire at the AGM on July 18 after being part of the executive team for 25 years
28 March 2025 - 09:36
Capitec Bank Holdings has named Graham Lee as the group’s new CEO to succeed Gerrie Fourie, who will retire in July.
The group said in a statement on Friday that Fourie, a founding member and current CEO of Capitec, would retire at the AGM on July 18 after being part of the executive management team for the past 25 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.