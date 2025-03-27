Discovery Bank launches AI financial advice tools via WhatsApp
Bank says AI is unlocking new ways to connect with clients
27 March 2025 - 19:20
Discovery Bank is putting AI to work, launching a new platform that allows customers to get personalised financial advice.
AI investment has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022. ..
