The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
London — Standard Chartered on Tuesday lost a bid to halve the value of a roughly £1.5bn London lawsuit brought over allegations the lender broke US sanctions against Iran in a more widespread way than it has previously admitted.
More than 200 investors are suing Standard Chartered at London’s High Court for allegedly untrue statements about its sanctions noncompliance in 2007-19.
The lawsuit came after the London-based bank agreed to pay $1.1bn in 2019 to US and British authorities over transactions which breached sanctions against Iran and other countries.
The 2019 deal extended by two years a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with Standard Chartered, under which the bank paid US authorities $667m.
The investors, however, allege noncompliance with sanctions by Standard Chartered beyond what was admitted to regulators, which the bank strongly rejects.
Standard Chartered applied to throw out the cases brought by about 950 investors whose claims were valued at £762m, about 49% of the total value of the lawsuit.
The bank’s lawyers cited a high court ruling in a similar shareholders’ lawsuit against Barclays, in which more than half the value of the case was thrown out.
But Standard Chartered’s application was rejected, with judge Michael Green saying the whole of the case should go to trial in October 2026.
A Standard Chartered spokesperson said: “Whilst we acknowledge today's decision, we regard this claim as being without merit and will continue to vigorously defend the allegations as the claim proceeds to trial.”
StanChart loses bid to halve value of investors’ lawsuit
Standard Chartered being sued about £1.5bn over allegations the lender broke wider US sanctions against Iran
Reuters
