OM Bank start-up costs to top R5bn by 2027
The launch of a digital banking unit marks Old Mutual’s return to banking after offloading its Nedbank stake
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Start-up costs for Old Mutual’s newly launched app-only banking division are estimated to top R5bn by 2027 as the insurer doubles down on its ambitions in the increasingly crowded and fiercely competitive market.
“It’s a bank that is starting up. It doesn’t have capital, it depends on the group. At the end of the year, we will request another capital injection until it gets to a point of break-even and self-funding, which will take about three years,” said Clarence Nethengwe, CEO of OM Bank...
