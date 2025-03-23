Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Momentum CEO Jeanette Marias on bumper results

Business Day TV speaks with Jeanette Marias, CEO of Momentum

23 March 2025 - 16:29
Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Momentum Group has posted a 55% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as all its business units performed well, driven by management interventions to enhance the new business mix. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Momentum CEO Jeanette Marias.

