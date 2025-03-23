Momentum Group has posted a 55% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as all its business units performed well, driven by management interventions to enhance the new business mix. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Momentum CEO Jeanette Marias.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Momentum CEO Jeanette Marias on bumper results
Business Day TV speaks with Jeanette Marias, CEO of Momentum
Momentum Group has posted a 55% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as all its business units performed well, driven by management interventions to enhance the new business mix. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Momentum CEO Jeanette Marias.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.