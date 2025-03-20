Momentum benefits from enhanced new business mix
The board has approved a further R1bn for the buyback programme of the group’s ordinary shares
20 March 2025 - 08:02
Momentum Group’s first-half earnings were up more than 50% as all its business units performed well, driven by management interventions to enhance the new business mix.
Headline earnings rose 54% in the six months to end-December to R3.3bn, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) 55% higher at 243.6c...
