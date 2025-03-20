Diversified business model and strong balance sheet benefit Investec
Continued client acquisition and strong net inflows in discretionary and annuity funds under management helped revenue growth
20 March 2025 - 10:04
Investec expects to report an increase of as much as 12% in its adjusted operating profit as its diversified business model and strong balance sheet allowed it to achieve results within its financial target ranges.
The group said in a statement on Thursday that for the year ending March, it expects to report pre-provision adjusted operating profit of £1.013bn to £1.076bn — 5%-12% higher than the previous year...
