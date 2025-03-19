Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank to cut thousands more jobs

CEO Christian Sewing says the move includes closing many more branches in 2025 to meet financial targets

19 March 2025 - 21:34
by Tom Sims
A worker walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London on March 16 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank will cut the headcount of its retail bank by almost 2,000 people in 2025 along with a “significant” reduction in the number of branches, CEO Christian Sewing said on Wednesday.

The job reduction figure is a new disclosure from Germany’s largest bank and comes as the lender aims to meet a series of ambitious financial targets by the end of the year.

"We will reduce again branches like we had planned this year in quite a significant number," Sewing said at a financial conference organised by Morgan Stanley, adding the cuts would come at both the Deutsche Bank and Postbank brands.

Deutsche Bank closed 125 branches last year and indicated more closures were on the way. Sewing and the bank did not say how many more branches would close in 2025.

Sewing said the bank had already factored in the restructuring costs for the jobs.

Reuters  

